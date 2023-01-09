Effingham County school district sued over claims of racism

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three Effingham County students are suing the school district, its board members and superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court, the students accuse the district of supporting a culture of white supremacy and allowing blatant racism in the classroom.

The students claim that confederate flags have been displayed on school grounds, that racial slurs have been allowed on-campus and even accuse the district of a discriminatory dress code.

In the lawsuit, they accuse the district of violating their rights to equal protection under the 14th amendment. They claim the school dress code bans “Black Lives Matter” apparel but allows the Confederate flag and Trump attire, which they say constitutes “viewpoint discrimination.”

The lawsuit further states the district has failed to address racist incidents by white students and teachers created a hostile environment in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The students also accused the district of allowing a long history of racist graffiti and remarks, harassment and bigotry from students and teachers. In one specific incident, the lawsuit claims a noose was found in the high school football locker room.

Effingham County Schools Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford sent us a statement saying:

“Neither the School District nor other named defendants have been served with the lawsuit at this time. Once we have been served, a response to the allegations will be filed in accordance with the rules and procedures of the court.”

