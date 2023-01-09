Sky Cams
Fans in the Coastal Empire get ready to watch the CFP National Championship Game

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While people in LA are getting ready to watch the game between University of Georgia and Texas Christian University in person, fans in the Coastal Empire are getting ready to watch it on the big screen!

People are still wrapping up their workday, but it’s only a matter of time until Nickie’s 1971 Bar and Grill on Tybee Island is packed with red and black.

It’s an exciting night for Georgia fans and owner Calvin Ratterre hopes people come and enjoy it right here!

Of course, they’re hoping for yet another championship win from the Georgia Bulldogs.

