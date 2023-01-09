Georgia Bulldogs attempt to win back-to-back national championships

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTOC) - It’s game day for the Georgia Bulldogs as they attempt to win a college football national championship for the second year in a row.

The Dogs will be trying to do that tonight when they play Texas Christian University in the CFP National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs have been among the nation’s best team’s all season, while No. 3 TCU is the first team to reach the title game after starting the season unranked. The Horned Frogs were 5-7 last year and are the first Big 12 team to reach the championship game.

If UGA secures this year’s college football national championship, they would be the University of Georgia’s first back-to-back national title wins.

Kickoff for the Bulldogs vs. Horned Frogs is at 7:30 p.m.

WTOC’s Chad Maxwell and Tim Guidera are in Los Angeles and will have the latest updates and highlights all day on THE News.

WTOC caught up with proud Savannah natives Kamari Lassiter and Nolan Smith at #CFBPlayoff Media Day.@kamari_lassiter @SmithNoland2 pic.twitter.com/lx2Cv3ylFV — Chad Maxwell (@ChadMaxwellTV) January 8, 2023

And for the second year in a row, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has proclaimed game day as Hunker Down Day.

Just as I did before last year’s big #NationalChampionship win, I am proclaiming game day (Mon., Jan. 9) as #HunkerDownDay in Georgia!



Join @GAFirstLady, the girls, and me in wearing Red & Black tomorrow to show support for our @GeorgiaFootball Bulldogs.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/bCC9aZTUpF — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 8, 2023

