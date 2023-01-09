Georgia Bulldogs prepare for 2023 CFP national championship

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bulldogs are trying to win their second consecutive national championship.

The Dawgs play TCU in the College Football Playoff title game Monday night in Los Angeles.

Saturday was Media Day for the National Championship Game and WTOC’S first and only access to players before the game.

There are a dozen players from the Coastal Empire on this year’s Georgia team three from Savannah.

“Man, Savannah is just a special place in my heart, the food, the people. Walking downtown and saying hello to everyone who walks past with a Go Dawgs. I just tell them, Savannah is not like Atlanta, it’s a small town and everyone knows everyone. It’s not a fast-moving city, it’s just really nice,” Nolan Smith said.

“It’s a good feeling just coming from where we’re from and being able to contribute to our state, trying to bring home another national championship, it’s a good feeling,” Kamari Lassiter said.

