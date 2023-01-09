Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Bulldogs prepare for 2023 CFP national championship

By Chad Maxwell and Tim Guidera
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bulldogs are trying to win their second consecutive national championship.

The Dawgs play TCU in the College Football Playoff title game Monday night in Los Angeles.

Saturday was Media Day for the National Championship Game and WTOC’S first and only access to players before the game.

There are a dozen players from the Coastal Empire on this year’s Georgia team three from Savannah.

“Man, Savannah is just a special place in my heart, the food, the people. Walking downtown and saying hello to everyone who walks past with a Go Dawgs. I just tell them, Savannah is not like Atlanta, it’s a small town and everyone knows everyone. It’s not a fast-moving city, it’s just really nice,” Nolan Smith said.

“It’s a good feeling just coming from where we’re from and being able to contribute to our state, trying to bring home another national championship, it’s a good feeling,” Kamari Lassiter said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County
Hinesville fire displaces 3, kills 2 dogs at a home on Caines Rd.
Hinesville fire displaces 3, kills 2 dogs
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge
Lane closures for Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge start Monday

Latest News

Georgia Bulldogs prepare for 2023 CFP national championship
Georgia Bulldogs prepare for 2023 CFP national championship
Georgia Bulldogs prepare for national championship game
Georgia Bulldogs prepare for national championship game
Georgia Bulldogs attempt to win back-to-back national championships
Georgia Bulldogs attempt to win back-to-back national championships
It’s game day for the Georgia Bulldogs as they attempt to win a college football national...
Georgia Bulldogs attempt to win back-to-back national championships