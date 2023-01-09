Glennville prepares for 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities across our area will pause and remember Dr. Martin Luther King next week. Events in Glennville begin this Saturday, days before the official holiday.

Organizers of Glennville’s Doctor Martin Luther King observance say they’ve seen their events grow in size and acceptance.

The 33rd annual parade has grown to include more people, more groups, and a cross-section of the community. Reba King Feliciano says her family helped found the community’s observance as part of the local Committee for Social Change.

She says they’ve seen more community-wide participation as they pay tribute to Dr. King and remember his legacy.

“We feel good about it, but we still have some more work to do. And we’re determined more than ever to continue working,” said Reba King Feliciano, a committee member.

She says the parade and the community gatherings remember the work of Dr. King but also local civil rights pioneers.

The parade on Saturday will come along U.S. Hwy 301 traveling north, they’ll turn onto Hencart Street and the service will begin there right after the parade.

