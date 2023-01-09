Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Glennville prepares for 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities across our area will pause and remember Dr. Martin Luther King next week. Events in Glennville begin this Saturday, days before the official holiday.

Organizers of Glennville’s Doctor Martin Luther King observance say they’ve seen their events grow in size and acceptance.

The 33rd annual parade has grown to include more people, more groups, and a cross-section of the community. Reba King Feliciano says her family helped found the community’s observance as part of the local Committee for Social Change.

She says they’ve seen more community-wide participation as they pay tribute to Dr. King and remember his legacy.

“We feel good about it, but we still have some more work to do. And we’re determined more than ever to continue working,” said Reba King Feliciano, a committee member.

She says the parade and the community gatherings remember the work of Dr. King but also local civil rights pioneers.

The parade on Saturday will come along U.S. Hwy 301 traveling north, they’ll turn onto Hencart Street and the service will begin there right after the parade.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County
Hinesville fire displaces 3, kills 2 dogs at a home on Caines Rd.
Hinesville fire displaces 3, kills 2 dogs
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police: Person kills 4, then himself, in North Carolina home
Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge
Lane closures for Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge start Monday

Latest News

winter back to school drive
winter back to school drive
winter back to school drive
Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive
Character Counts Community Celebration held Saturday
Character Counts Community Celebration held Saturday
THE News at 11
Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County