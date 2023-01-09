‘I still feel something more could have been done:’ Family friend addresses death in officer-involved shooting

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A domestic dispute in Bulloch County leaves a suspect shot and killed, and two deputies on leave.

It happened Saturday night on Bird Road just outside of Statesboro.

As the GBI continues to investigate the shooting, one long-time family friend wishes this ongoing issue had not ended this way.

The home at Lot 9 struck a quiet contrast to the scene Saturday night. Deputies answered a 911 call from the father of 32 year old Jules Lee that Lee had assaulted him in their home.

The deputies say Lee fought with them when they tried to arrest him and tried to tase him. They tell investigators Lee pulled a gun and shot at them and they fired back, striking and killing him.

Sheriff’s investigators say the home and the family were no strangers to law enforcement.

“We have been out there multiple time at that location, for things stretching from welfare checks all the way to domestic cases,” said Capt. Todd Hutchens with the Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Family friend George Wilson says he’d known Lee for 20 years. He described him as troubled and believes he needed mental health treatment he didn’t receive.

He wonders if professional help could have prevented a tragic situation.

“I know the deputies had to do their job and had to protect themselves. But I still feel something more could have been done,” said George Wilson.

Both deputies weren’t injured in the shooting. Lee’s father was treated by EMS for minor injuries.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Lee.

The two deputies remain on administrative leave while GBI investigates.

