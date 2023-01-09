Players gear up for CFP national championship

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to secure back-to-back national titles in the final game of the College Football Playoff on Monday.

They’ll face TCU at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Although Georgia comes in as quote-on-quote favorites, this TCU team presents a lot of problems that Georgia must overcome to win this game.

Specifically, that Hornfrog offense that averages 41 points per game. Yeah, Georgia’s entire season has been about limiting explosive plays. Well, they don’t come more explosive than TCU.

They led the nation with 14 completions of 50 or more this season. Their quarterback Max Duggan is one of the best running quarterbacks in the country and we saw the problem that presented Georgia in the semifinal game.

“You know he is a better runner than CJ Stroud from last week. He wants to use his legs and we just have to skip to the game plan is – we have to use that – and stick to that,” Jamon Dumas Johnson said.

“Our team runs through Stetson and I’m pretty sure their team runs through Max. Like I said, you can tell the way he wills them to win games and the amount of toughness he has is admirable,” Christ Smith said.

Now let’s go to the other side of the ball for TCU – defensively – a unique 3-3-5 scheme. Georgia saw a similar, but not the same scheme against Mississippi State earlier this year and the Dawgs had a lot of success running the ball that night. And to run the ball effectively again, they’ll need more physical offensive line play.

“When you go face something that you’ve never faced before, it creates a little angst. A little uncertainty. How are we going to block this? How are we going to protect this? Because it isn’t a normal structure that you face. It’s kind of like when you’re a defensive coach and face the option. It’s not something we see a lot and you have to be able to adjust and adapt to it,” Will Muschamp said.

“What’s the key to attacking it? You know just playing physical. Doing what Georgia do. Going out there the way we prepare and practice and prepare for the game, but just being physical up front an controlling the line of scrimmage.” Kenny Mcintosh said.

This a very unique matchup that promises to be exciting and we will see it all play out at SoFi Stadium at 7:30 on Monday night.

