Rep. Nancy Mace discusses frustration around House Speaker election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Throughout the 15 votes it took to officially elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, like many, Congresswoman Nancy Mace was frustrated.

With those difficulties, WTOC asked what her levels of confidence are that this congress will be able to compromise and pass legislation moving forward.

“I believe it will be very difficult but it’s going to be my job to put forward very pragmatic common-sense legislation that reflect the values that I have professed,” said South Carolina District 1 Rep. Nancy Mace.

The Congresswoman made her feelings clear on twitter throughout the votes. She said transparency should remain a value through house negotiation.

“Nobody in this country, nobody in the state of South Carolina, nobody in the Lowcountry wants to see deals done in secret. Sunshine is the best medicine. If there were secret handshakes made, then we all should know about the process.”

Now that a speaker has been chosen though, she tells me she’s ready to get to work with the 12 bills facing the house this week.

“The midterm elections were about finding ways to work together where we have agreement. We’re not going to agree on 80% of the things, but on 10 or 20% of the things that we do agree on, we’ve got to move forward.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.