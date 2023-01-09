Road closure begins as construction starts on Bull River, Lazaretto Creek bridges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Monday, the Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge will be down to one lane for at least the next 30 days.

This is all part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s long-term project to replace both bridges.

For anyone driving to and from Tybee, they can expect the bridges to be down to one lane 24/7 until work is done, depending on the weather .

It’s important to note that the long stretch of road between the two bridges will be open as normal.

During this time there will be traffic signals alerting drivers of when it’s their turn to drive over the bridge, but when you come up to it you will have to stop.

These traffic signals will have video surveillance. Crews will be gathering information to find out how they need to design the new sub-structure that will hold up the two bridges.

The Georgia DOT says this step of the project is required.

In a few years, when the project is done, the DOT says the bridges won’t be as narrow and will meet current design standards.

“These bridges will be safer. There will be a place for cyclists and pedestrians that is protected against traffic. There will be eight-foot emergency lanes. If someone breaks down right now it closes the bridge, basically. If there is a crash on the bridge it closes,” said Jill Nagel with the Georgia DOT.

If you do plan on taking the boat out over the next month and you go under either of these bridges, the DOT says this work won’t disrupt that. They’re working in the marshland, not in the channel.

The DOT says this phase of the project could take more or less time than they anticipate, so we will continue to follow this and give you the latest updates.

It’s also a good idea to follow Georgia DOT Southeast on Facebook where they say they’ll post updates every step of the way.

