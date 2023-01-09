Sky Cams
Warmer morning, dry start to the week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A weak cold front is moving through that will bring in cooler air tomorrow morning.

For Monday, temperatures start out in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll warm up to the lower 60s by lunchtime with highs in the mid 60s under sunny skies. There will be a northwesterly breeze during the afternoon, helping usher in cool air by the evening.

Tuesday morning will be cooler with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s at daybreak. We’ll keep out dry stretch going with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday’s weather will be similar with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday starts out dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs near 70. High pressure moves out of the area during the day as our next rainmaker moves in from the west. Our chance of showers increases late Thursday into Friday morning.

Cooler air moves in with the showers on Friday with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Cooler air moves in again for the weekend. Saturday morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the mid 50s. This coming weekend looks dry with highs once again in the 50s on Sunday.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

