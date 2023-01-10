Beaufort Co. mapping expert speaks on South Carolina’s ruling of the First Congressional District maps

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - Late last week a federal court in South Carolina ruled the state’s First Congressional District needs to be re-drawn, saying the current maps formed through the recent redistricting process disadvantage tens of thousands of Black voters.

In a 33-page filing, three judges make it clear concluding.

Race was the predominant factor motivating the General Assembly’s adoption of Congressional District number 1.

There’s a lot in this document, but a main point.

The movement of over 30,000 African Americans in a single county from Congressional District number 1 to Congressional District number 6 created a stark racial gerrymander of Charleston County.

70 miles to the North of us, the court says enough of the Democratic Black population was moved from Charleston county to impact the political lean of the entire first district.

Daniel Morgan puts the maps together for Beaufort County and had nothing to do with the statewide drawings in question. He’s got over three decades of experience and says the political affiliation of voters should have nothing to do with how they’re redistricted.

“Never once has it come up to say, ‘Hey let’s look at this area. let’s look at democrat or republican,’ Daniel Morgan said.

Not a part of the process?

Not a part of our process no.

And shouldn’t be?

I don’t think so. I think anytime that it would be brought up to us, we would say hey there’s a red flag a state’s going to look at that and scrutinize what we’re doing there.”

As he showed us months ago, the process of drawing these maps is painstakingly intentional with a lot of factors and numbers to balance, including not splitting minority groups of people as happened in Charleston.

“That’s what we need to take into context, areas of interest and really look at that detail saying if you cut down this road you have this community here. Can we bring this community and keep them together.”

Congresswoman Nancy Mace was re-elected by the district using that now thrown-out map, and the US House rep tells me she respects the ruling of the court.

“I’m here to work hard and represent the Lowcountry no matter what that map looks like and I’m really honored to do it,” Rep. Nancy Mace said.

