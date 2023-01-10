Sky Cams
Cooler morning, dry through midweek

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning will be cooler with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s at daybreak.

We’ll keep out dry stretch going with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday’s weather will be similar with Lows near 40, sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday starts out dry with temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs near 70. High pressure moves out of the area during the day as our next rainmaker moves in from the west. Our chance of showers increases late Thursday into Friday morning.

Plan on damp roads Friday morning as a front moves through with tempeatures in the upper 40s at daybreal. Cooler air moves in with the showers on Friday with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Cooler air moves in again for the weekend. Saturday morning lows will be in the mid 30s and highs in the low to mid 50s. Inland areas will get close to freezing for a few hours both mornings. This enitre weekend looks dry with highs once again in the 50s on Sunday.

For those that have Martin Luther King Jr. Day off, temperatures start out in the upper 30s with highs in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

