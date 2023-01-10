Sky Cams
Couple brings community together through line dancing

Barbara and Craig Harris line dance at C & B Entertainment
Barbara and Craig Harris line dance at C & B Entertainment
By Michaela Romero
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local couple is giving the community a reason to move and connect.

Barbara and Craig Harris love to wobble, boogie, and electric slide, but one thing they love most, other than each other, is bringing the community together through movement.

Barbara and Craig Harris are the owners of C&B Entertainment, an event planning, and entertainment business.

The couple, who will soon be celebrating 5 years of marriage said that they have always loved to entertain.

Barbara said it all started after she planned her husband Craig’s surprise birthday party a few years ago.

“I wanted to do a surprise party for my husband inside a hotel conference room and had a lot of fun and they asked me what am I gonna do next,” said Barbara.

They decided to expand what they did in their home into a business. The two say that they recognized the need for both movement and connection in the community.

Craig said that in today’s age, it’s hard to feel connected because everybody’s eyes are glued to their phones.

" No one is really communicating anymore. So this kind of environment encourages people to interact with each other,” said Craig.

People like Stephanie Oliver, who is a regular said that she has gained friends and so much more from taking part in the classes.

“It gives me an opportunity to release stress and exercise at the same time.”

And Barbara said that’s what it’s all about.

“ We also want to encourage inspire motivate build to strengthen all those different things.”

The line dancing classes are held every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and it costs $5.

To learn more about the different types of classes and upcoming events at C & B Entertainment click here.

