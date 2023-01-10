Dawgs have roster to stay on top after back-to-back championships

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTOC) - So, where does Georgia go after back-to-back national championships?

Probably nowhere, because they will enter next season as highly ranked and as rich in talent as they finished Monday night, with young players contributing to all aspects of their win over TCU.

Underclassmen scored seven of Georgia’s nine touchdowns. Several true freshmen played on defense and the Defensive Player of the Game was a sophomore.

Now those players are experienced champions, and could make what’s next for the Dawgs as could as what just happened.

“We kind of were doubted all year when we lost so many dudes last year and I think those dudes stepped up to the challenge. We kind of saw it the whole time and they got so many reps in the offseason and during games last year and I think they were definitely ready to prove something,” Brock Bowers said.

“I think we’re in a great position. We have so much talent top to bottom. And some of these guys, people don’t even know about yet. They’re going to get the opportunity to learn about them next year and we’re in a good spot for sure,” Christopher Smith said.

Some of Georgia’s newest and youngest talent wasn’t even on the field last night.

Kirby Smart will be adding the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class to his roster, which just keeps getting deeper and maybe better.

