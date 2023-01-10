GDOT to hold roadwork improvement open house Tuesday in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about roadwork improvements coming to north Bryan County.

The department is hosting an information open house Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the county’s Black Creek Board of Education offices.

Even though GDOT has hosted virtual meetings in the past, Tuesday’s session will be the first time people will get to ask questions in-person about how the road work will affect them.

GDOT is preparing for a slew of construction projects in north Bryan County.

Those projects include the widening of U-S 280 with the installation of roundabouts frontage road construction along I-16 and a new I-16 exit at Old Cuyler Road.

This maps shows where each project will take place.

GDOT says these projects will help ease an expected increase in traffic from Hyundai’s upcoming electric vehicle plant.

“That’s really the best foot forward to not only accommodate all those trucks that are coming through, but also you the daily driver,” Kyle Collins said.

The department opened an online comment period that will run through Jan. 20 and is taking in-person questions during an info session tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“You’ll have large informational displays, concept designs, maybe someone has a property in the area, and they’re concerned on how they may be impacted. We’ll have a right of way professional there,” Collins said.

GDOT hosted a virtual Q&A session Monday where they say some did raise some potential issues.

“Folks were just concerned about those traffic increases in the area. Based on yesterday, we had a live, virtual session, there were some questions. A lot of it was focused on 280 and how those roundabouts would work.”

Ultimately GDOT says these projects will offer better access to new developments in Bryan County.

Construction on the I-16 frontage road is scheduled to this year with work on the U-S 280 widening and roundabouts starting in 2024.

The new I-16 interchange at Old Cuyler Road is expected to start construction in 2025.

“We don’t pick where these developments go, but when they are chosen, we have a responsibility to help improve the infrastructure to support it.”

Tuesday’s Q&A session will be at the Bryan County Board of Education offices.

If you can’t make it, you can submit comments by clicking here website.

There will be a voicemail and email address to answer questions during the construction process: Email: US280andCuyler@dot.ga.gov and Phone: 912-662-0103

