Georgia Southern University professor speaks on inflation reaching its highest level

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In 2022, we saw inflation reach its highest level in decades.

The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to help bring inflation down but what does that mean for your wallet?

Professor Mike Toma was able to break things down.

In the simplest terms, if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates on banks, the banks raise their interest on you.

As of right now, the Fed has interest rates set at 4.25 to 4.5 percent..

So, if you’re looking to get a car loan or a credit card, you’ll likely be paying 4.5 percent interest plus a little more, based on your own credit score.

The idea is that if interest rates rise people will be less likely to buy things.

If demand goes down because people are buying less, then eventually, prices will go down.

However, according to Toma, there are concerns that with the Fed continually raising interest rates, that might cause a recession.

Toma believes we will see a recession this year on a national level but people in the Savannah area will be less affected.

“In our regional economy in the Savannah metro area, we don’t have much to worry about in terms of recession at the national level. Our economy is well poised to perform well throughout 2023. I think what we might see here locally is the rate of job creation slow,” Callaway said.

Toma says that over the last two years, Savannah has seen about 9 to 10,000 new jobs each year, but this year he expects 2 to 3,000 new jobs most of which would be created after a potential recession.

Toma did also mention that you can take advantage of higher interest rates- like high-yield savings accounts that offer big returns.

He also says that no matter the economic situation- it’s always good to have enough money in the bank to cover 6 months’ worth of expenses.

Another thing to keep an eye on- the latest Consumer Price Index report will be released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday, which will show if inflation rates have fallen.

