High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say

Officials say Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school.(Savanna Brister)
By FOX5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Officials in Las Vegas say a student died after he unexpectedly suffered cardiac arrest while at school.

According to a post from Amplus Academy, the student was identified as senior Jordan Brister.

A GoFundMe shared by the school said Brister “suddenly and unexpectedly suffered cardiac arrest while at school with no explanation as to why.”

In a statement, Amplus Academy said Brister experienced cardiac arrest while at school on Jan. 3.

According to the school, staff “provided Jordan with emergency medical attention until paramedics arrived and transported him to Southern Hills Hospital.”

Amplus Academy’s statement continued by saying, “despite the efforts of first responders and the medical team at the hospital, Jordan passed away this past Sunday.”

The GoFundMe said Jordan Brister had planned on joining the military after graduating.

“Words cannot express what the Brister family is going through and there will never be enough answers as to why this has happened. He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest,” the GoFundMe said.

Amplus Academy said its team is “working to support students and staff as they process this grief.”

Savanna Brister, Jordan Brister’s mother, told KVVU that he was a “selfless, respectful, Southern gentleman who was kind to everyone.”

“He was witty and charming,” she said. “He wanted to join the military to become a pararescue jumper to save others. In the end, he saved others through the donation of his organs, so his dream was somewhat fulfilled. He was a wise, older brother who cared deeply for his brother and sister. Jordan was truly everything you could ask for and more. He had a heart of gold.”

The death of Jordan Brister comes shortly after the death of another Las Vegas student, a 16-year-old girl, who died after she suffered a medical emergency in a flag football game.

