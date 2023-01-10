‘It’s about safety’: Savannah mayor addresses temporary fencing around City Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayor Van Johnson wanted to make it very clear that the City of Savannah had no say in eventually closing City Market at midnight, as City Market is privately owned.

They’re owned by Green Room Partners. Mayor Johnson said he doesn’t oppose safety measures out here as he says shootings that took place out here happened after midnight.

“It’s about safety.”

One of the owners of City Market, Rob Tulloch, said they wanted to make the area is more family friendly and less nightlife oriented. However, he said it could take years until they are able to close City Market at midnight because of current lease agreements with tenants.

Pictures from the business The Bar Bar show a gate surrounding the City Market courtyard. They say they felt this made it seem like they were closed at midnight, although they still close at 3 a.m., which was bad for businesses.

In a statement sent to WTOC today, Tulloch said in part:

The fence creates a pathway to the three business open after midnight, while closing off the courtyard for access to the 37 businesses closed for the evening.

He says they feel this change adds more direction for guest looking for night life at City Market while maintaining the security of the property and other businesses.

While Mayor Johnson said he wasn’t thrilled about the changes, he understands after multiple shootings there this summer. Johnson says he’s heard from concerned business owners about how closing earlier will affect business.

“Yea, some were disappointed but on the other end of it, the same ones are disappointed, dismayed when we have a violent incident to occur in the area. That’s bad for business for everybody as well. It’s about safety because my concern is that when something occurs, it falls in our laps.”

No businesses will be asked to terminate their lease early, according to Tulloch.

