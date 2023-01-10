Jasper Co. expecting huge turnout for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade

RIDGELAND, S.C (WTOC) - The Jasper County parade will take place in Ridgeland marching through the main streets of this town Saturday morning in what one organizer says could be one of the biggest parades this place has ever seen.

“It is a joy to see older people come out to see the MLK parade, even though it might be a little chilly, but just to come out and know the Dr. King paved the way for us and to come out and enjoy the festivities and everything in the parade,” Kenneth Rivers said.

He says these festivities have been going on for three decades, and Main St. could have up to 100 entrants marching down it this weekend, including...

“Marching bands, dance teams, churches, organizations.”

The organizer emphasizes it will be good for something positive to bring the county together, as they celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Rivers tells me the ever-so-important start time for this parade is 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.