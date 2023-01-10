Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Jasper Co. expecting huge turnout for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.(City of Toledo)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, S.C (WTOC) - The Jasper County parade will take place in Ridgeland marching through the main streets of this town Saturday morning in what one organizer says could be one of the biggest parades this place has ever seen.

“It is a joy to see older people come out to see the MLK parade, even though it might be a little chilly, but just to come out and know the Dr. King paved the way for us and to come out and enjoy the festivities and everything in the parade,” Kenneth Rivers said.

He says these festivities have been going on for three decades, and Main St. could have up to 100 entrants marching down it this weekend, including...

“Marching bands, dance teams, churches, organizations.”

The organizer emphasizes it will be good for something positive to bring the county together, as they celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Rivers tells me the ever-so-important start time for this parade is 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-on-one with UGA quarterback’s father Stetson Bennett III
Gas pump generic
Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday
Businesses see impacts from fencing temporarily set up around City Market
Effingham County School District sued over claims of racism
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.

Latest News

THE News at 4
GDOT to hold roadwork improvement open house Tuesday in Bryan Co.
GDOT to hold roadwork improvement open house Tuesday in Bryan Co.
GDOT to hold roadwork improvement open house Tuesday in Bryan Co.
‘It’s about safety’: Savannah mayor addresses temporary fencing around City Market
Suspect in custody after police chase in Liberty Co.