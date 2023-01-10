Sky Cams
Man injured after running from police, getting hit by car on Johnny Mercer Blvd.

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car during a foot chase with police officers Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. in the area of 150 Johnny Mercer Boulevard.

Police say they were responding to a complaint regarding a homeless person who had been repeatedly sleeping in an unsecured area of a business.

Officers say they found the person sleeping in the same area, and were attempting to serve a no trespass notice on him when the man fled from officers.

Officers chased him on foot and the man ran out of the parking lot of the business and into traffic on Johnny Mercer Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chatham County Police officers charged the man, 27-year-old Niye Turner, with Obstruction by Fleeing.

The Chatham County Police Department requested the Georgia State Patrol to investigate the car vs. pedestrian crash. Anyone with information should contact police.

