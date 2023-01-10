Sky Cams
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a hit-and-crash involving a pedestrian on Monday night.

It happened on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, near W. Jones Street, around 8 p.m. According to police, a 19-year-old woman was crossing Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in the crosswalk when she was hit by a pickup truck.

The truck did not stop. The truck is described as a brown Ford F-150 with Georgia tag TDU1306.

The woman suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Police continue to investigate and search for the driver. Anyone with information should call the Savannah Police Department.

