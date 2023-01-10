Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s

Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.(Peden+Munk/Pizza Hut)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from a few decades ago.

The Big New Yorker was a huge pizza from the 1990s that will be making a return after 25 years.

Customers will be able to order the 16-inch pizza starting next month.

The Big New Yorker is 30% bigger than a large pizza and has six oversized, foldable slices.

A plain cheese Big New Yorker costs just under $14.

Pizza Hut will only be selling them for a limited time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-on-one with UGA quarterback’s father Stetson Bennett III
Gas pump generic
Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday
Businesses see impacts from fencing temporarily set up around City Market
Effingham County School District sued over claims of racism
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.

Latest News

Quail Run Lodge
Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Jasper Co. expecting huge turnout for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend
Vatara Lachelle Lee (right) was arrested Dec. 21 for the theft of Cody White's (left) ashes at...
Woman arrested for theft of man’s ashes in suitcase from airport baggage claim, police say
United Way
United Way signs agreement with emergency management leaders across Coastal Empire