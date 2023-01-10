Preparations underway for Dr. Martin Luther King parade held in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, Monday’s MLK observance will mean a return to in-person events that went on hiatus during the pandemic.

Bulloch County’s Martin Luther King observance next Monday will more closely resemble the events held before the pandemic.

Statesboro’s Main Street will be alive with the sights and sounds of the observance parade for the first time since 2020. Organizers canceled parades in 2021 and 2022, to the disappointment of many. Organizers started talking during the summer about bringing events back safely.

“As the year came to an end, the discussion continued to “can we do this? where can we hold this that can accommodate so many and people still feel safe,” Delinda Gaskins said.

They carried on the traditional community wide service...with a twist. They took it outdoors with a projection screen and attendees in their cars listening by radio. While they say they were glad to have something, it didn’t take the place of a gathering where you could see friends and feel the connection.

You want that feeling of “my brother’s over there. my sister’s over there. There’s a friend I haven’t seen in a long time” and experience that closeness, that warmth, that sense of community and feel like “you know, we can do this!”

The parade will pass the courthouse, turn onto West Main Street and eventually finish around Elm Street Church of God and the community service starts at 3 p.m.

