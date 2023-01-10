Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Quail Run Lodge will soon be forced to close its doors after the Savannah Airport Commission has invoked eminent domain against the property.

Daniel Connell has owned the place for the last 29 years, and he says now a lot of his long-term guests are struggling to find other affordable housing.

“The people who have to leave are probably going to pay twice what they pay me, if they can find a place, so they’re very upset about it,” Connell said.

Connell says he was given notice around a month ago that the 32 people who lived in the building number 400 had to be out by the 1st of the year.

People in the other buildings have until July.

One of those people is John Saxon- a retiree who’s lived at Quail Run for 10 years.

He was given this notice.

”It’s just like, a joke. It’s just something that came up unexpected and you just didn’t know how to handle it or what to do with it. I’m searching for senior living and all that kind of stuff and I’m just not having very good luck finding things that are staying within my financial means,” Resident John Saxon said.

In the notice given to people like Saxon, Connell says that he’s “fought with the Airport Commission for over 5 years with everything I had, and I have been unsuccessful.”

Connell says he has seven years left on his lease- but now that he has no choice but to give up the lodge by July, he just wants to be fairly compensated.

“If you could come up with enough funding to purchase the buildings from me that I could buy another hotel, and move all my employees and all of my guests with me, I would work that out with you. But as it turns out, the funding level is nowhere near adequate to do that.”

I did reach out to the Savannah Airport Commission and they said that they aren’t able to comment because the situation is still under litigation.

