Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Philanthropic Partners donates $50,000 to Safety Net Planning Council

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A program aimed at making a difference for young people at risk for suicide getting a show of support from women in the community today.

Women, children and mental health - that’s the focus of the Savannah Philanthropic Partners...guiding how they make one big donation each year.

This year, the group is sending their $50,000 donation to Chatham County Safety Net Planning council.

The group was founded by four women just three years ago...and now includes 41 women...all who do a lot of work to make sure their donation has the greatest impact possible.

“We all decided that instead of diving up the $50,000, we wanted to have one large sum going to a non-profit that would make a big difference,” said Jean Ahrens, the founder of Savannah Philanthropic Partners.

The Safety Net Planning Council runs several programs - including trauma-sensitive yoga and Front Porch ACTS for at-risk youth.

Those are all offered at no cost to the community.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-on-one with UGA quarterback’s father Stetson Bennett III
Gas pump generic
Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday
Businesses see impacts from fencing temporarily set up around City Market
Effingham County School District sued over claims of racism
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.

Latest News

Preparations underway for Dr. Martin Luther King parade held in Statesboro
THE News at 6
Preparations underway for Dr. Martin Luther King parade held in Statesboro
THE News at 5:30
Savannah Philanthropic Partners donates $50,000 to Safety Net Planning Council
Senior Citizens Inc. kicks off 18th annual Blanket Drive