Savannah Philanthropic Partners donates $50,000 to Safety Net Planning Council
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A program aimed at making a difference for young people at risk for suicide getting a show of support from women in the community today.
Women, children and mental health - that’s the focus of the Savannah Philanthropic Partners...guiding how they make one big donation each year.
This year, the group is sending their $50,000 donation to Chatham County Safety Net Planning council.
The group was founded by four women just three years ago...and now includes 41 women...all who do a lot of work to make sure their donation has the greatest impact possible.
“We all decided that instead of diving up the $50,000, we wanted to have one large sum going to a non-profit that would make a big difference,” said Jean Ahrens, the founder of Savannah Philanthropic Partners.
The Safety Net Planning Council runs several programs - including trauma-sensitive yoga and Front Porch ACTS for at-risk youth.
Those are all offered at no cost to the community.
