From SCAD to designing hand-crafted leather accessories

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A SCAD graduate that owns a local business in Savannah is staying busy creating hand-crafted leather accessories.

Elizabeth Seeger, the owner of a local handbag shop in Savannah has always been crafty even at a young age.

”I grew up around upholstery fabrics, my mom did slip covers for furniture so I used to work with a lot of her scraps and was used to using heavier materials,” Seeger said.

She says in college, she used to make bags for her friends and during that time she found a passion for creating bags and accessories. Seeger adds that leather was just the next natural progression.

So at 23-year-old, she started her business called Satchel.

“It is really rewarding to make something that other people love and want to buy and carry everyday and make their personal item.”

Seeger says she loves getting her handmade bags into her client’s hands.

“That is the best part about the job.”

Clients like Andrea Elkorchi and her daughter who came all the way from Orlando say every time they are in town they stop by.

“We just like to come in and browse, the smell is so nice. You see them working in the back yeah it’s a shop we always visit,” Elkorchi said.

Seeger says it’s a rewarding process.

“So I cut the bag and picked out the zipper and the tabs that go on the end of the zipper and gave it to Mahala and she stitched it together. So I am going to hammer the seams so they lay flatter.”

She says feels great when she sees it all come together.

