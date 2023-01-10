Sky Cams
Senior Citizens Inc. kicks off 18th annual Blanket Drive

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senior Citizens Inc. kicked off their 18th Annual Blanket Drive today.

They’re collecting new blankets to help senior citizens without adequate heating stay warm.

You can drop off donations at various locations including the SCI headquarters and participating Starbucks shops.

They’ll be collecting donations through February 14th and donors will also receive a free tall drink.

The president of SCI says a donation goes beyond just the blanket.

“We’re just grateful the community comes out year after year. You know the blanket is really important, but what the seniors talk about is that someone in the community cared enough about them to give them a blanket,” said Patti Lyons.

Below is the full list on where you can donate:

  • Senior Citizens, Inc.
  • Starbucks at Bay Street
  • Starbucks at Berwick
  • Starbucks at Twelve Oaks
  • Starbucks at Victory Drive (Skidaway Road)
  • Starbucks at Broughton
  • Starbucks at Chatham Plaza
  • Starbucks at Ford and Rushing (Richmond Hill)
  • The Landings

