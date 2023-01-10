Smart thinks Bennett should get shot at the next level

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTOC) - If Stetson Bennet was 6′3, 200 plus pounds, there would be talk of him being a potential top-pick in this year’s NFL draft.

He may not look the part of an NFL quarterback, but he didn’t necessarily look the part of an SEC quarterback either and wound up dominating the league.

Bennett has overcome the odds his entire life and whether he can continue to do so at the NFL is to be determined, but Kirby Smart believes “The Mailman” has earned that opportunity.

SOT Kirby Smart/Georgia Head Coach :25-:31

“He did a change of protection. He made an elite throw. He schemed up a run and ran a midline run which nobody does for a touchdown because he’s got a tackle that’s out there like a tight end. When you have a quarterback that can do the protections and check things and know what the defense is doing but still beat you with their feet, then you have a high-level quarterback. People have slept on Stetson Bennett for too long. He needs an opportunity to play for a long time at the next level,” head coach Kirby Smart said.

“I don’t know. I’ve been here long enough so I am sure there is some game tape. I’m a hard worker, pretty good at football, and smart. That will take care of itself. Today, we are national champions,” Bennett said.

Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, and Drew Brees are a few names of NFL quarterbacks to overcome the under six-foot heigh obstacle. Like those players, Bennett possesses the necessary intangibles and NFL scouts can’t measure his resilience.

Time will tell, but I wouldn’t bet against Stetson Bennett. Those who have, have lost.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.