Strategic planning luncheon held in Statesboro to discuss impacts of Hyundai plant

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities anywhere near the upcoming Hyundai plant are preparing for growth like most of us have never seen.

In Bulloch County, they’re preparing for more people, more business, and more development. It has many people wondering how it will look.

They got their chance today to voice those questions.

The informal meeting brought together folks from all aspects of the community, from banking and business to construction and development. They talked about the impact the Hyundai plant and its suppliers will have here.

That includes potentially thousands of people moving here and thousands more commuting on a daily basis. Speakers said they’re preparing now for that growth that’s expected in the not-so-distant future.

That includes expanding schools, adding more access to healthcare and trying to get infrastructure ready to handle it.

“That’s what we want the message to be - that all of our leaders are on board for us to grow and grow in a way that’s suitable for everyone,” said co-moderator Kasey Hagen.

All six panelists said this growth will impact the community short term, but also years to come.

Hagan said the sponsor, Morris Bank, could possibly hold future conferences like this to keep community leaders updated as this develops.

