Suspect in custody after police chase in Liberty Co.

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect is in custody after Liberty County deputies say they were led on a chase Tuesday morning.

According to the Coastal News Service, a deputy pulled over a car on Cooper Highway for an expired registration.

The deputy then found out the car was uninsured, and the driver had an arrest warrant for contempt of court. They also had a suspended license.

The deputy asked the driver to get out of the car. That’s when they say the driver sped off.

The driver then crashed into the woodline and ran away from the scene. The suspect has been taken into custody.

