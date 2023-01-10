United Way signs agreement with emergency management leaders across Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire signing an official agreement to team up with emergency management leaders in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties.

The agreement says the United Way will spearhead fundraising efforts in all 4 counties for residents who may be impacted by a natural disaster.

The United Way will then distribute the funds in those communities.

They will also team up with the emergency management agencies to help provide client assistance and case management services.

“These are the things we already do well and we can be a partner with our emergency response agencies and non profits in the area and faith based communities to deliver the very best response in our communities.”

This agreement comes just months after a tornado ripped through parts of Northern Bryan County in April.

