12-year-old dead after being hit by a car in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 12-year-old boy in Bulloch County died after being hit by a car Wednesday morning.

It happened on Maria Sorrell Road just after 7 a.m.

Georgia State Patrol says the child was running toward his school bus before it got to the designated pick up spot.

They say he ran into the road and was hit by an oncoming car.

Troopers say the bus was stopped at a nearby intersection and did not have flashing lights or arm engaged.

They say it’s unlikely the driver of the car will face charges.

