Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bringing awareness to human trafficking

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gilliard and Company’s program “Mission I’m Possible” was created to help prevent young adults in foster care from entering or reentering the $150 billion dollar industry of Human Trafficking.

It’s important to recognize the signs of Human trafficking. Some indications that a person may be a victim of human trafficking include (especially in the case of women and children):

- Individuals showing signs of physical injuries and abuse.

- Lacking official identification documents.

- Working excessively long hours and living at place of employment.

- Poor physical or dental health, appearing malnourished.

- Not allowing people to go into public alone, or speak for themselves.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump generic
Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday
Quail Run Lodge
Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Bulloch Co.
Businesses see impacts from fencing temporarily set up around City Market
‘It’s about safety’: Savannah mayor addresses temporary fencing, changes at City Market

Latest News

“Lingo” with Afternoon Break
“Lingo” with Afternoon Break
Bringing awareness to human trafficking
Bringing awareness to human trafficking
“Lingo” with Afternoon Break
“Lingo” with Afternoon Break
Migrant Equity Southeast hosting One Night in Savannah gala
Migrant Equity Southeast hosting One Night in Savannah gala