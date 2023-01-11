Bringing awareness to human trafficking
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gilliard and Company’s program “Mission I’m Possible” was created to help prevent young adults in foster care from entering or reentering the $150 billion dollar industry of Human Trafficking.
It’s important to recognize the signs of Human trafficking. Some indications that a person may be a victim of human trafficking include (especially in the case of women and children):
- Individuals showing signs of physical injuries and abuse.
- Lacking official identification documents.
- Working excessively long hours and living at place of employment.
- Poor physical or dental health, appearing malnourished.
- Not allowing people to go into public alone, or speak for themselves.
