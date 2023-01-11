Cooler weather on the way this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s another cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s for inland communities and lower 40s closer to the coast.

After a cool start, temperatures warm up nicely this afternoon!

Temperatures warm to the 60s by lunchtime with highs near 70 degrees. We’ll have mostly sunny skies, get outside if you have the chance!

Thursday starts out dry with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s and afternoon highs near 70. High pressure moves out of the area during the day as our next rainmaker moves in from the west. Our chance of showers increases late Thursday into Friday morning.

Plan on damp roads Friday morning as a front moves through with temperatures in the upper 40s at daybreak. Cooler air moves in with the showers on Friday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Cooler air moves in again for the weekend. Saturday morning lows will be in the mid 30s and highs in the low to mid 50s. Inland areas will get close to freezing for a few hours both mornings. This entire weekend looks dry with highs once again in the 50s on Sunday.

For those that have Martin Luther King Jr. Day off, temperatures start out in the upper 30s with highs in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. 70s return on Tuesday as warmer weather settles in.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

