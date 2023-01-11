Sky Cams
Correctional officer charged with smuggling drugs into Chatham Co. jail

Georgette Bennett, left, and Montez Wade, right.(Chatham County Jail)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A sworn officer who worked in the Chatham County jail is accused of smuggling drugs to inmates.

Georgette Bennett faces several felony charges in connection with the allegations.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said Montez Wade has also been arrested in connection with the case.

He’s accused of supplying the drugs to Bennett and is also being held in the county jail on felony charges.

