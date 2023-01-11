Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

FAA computer outage grounds flights nationwide

Passengers who are expecting to depart Wednesday morning should check with their airline for...
Passengers who are expecting to depart Wednesday morning should check with their airline for the latest on their flight schedule.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said a computer system failure has led to flights being grounded nationwide.

The outage involves the its Notice to Air Missions System, which is responsible for sending out flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots.

The agency said in a tweet that it was “performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now.”

Passengers who are expecting to depart Wednesday morning should check with their airline for the latest on their flight schedule.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump generic
Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday
Businesses see impacts from fencing temporarily set up around City Market
Stetson Bennett’s father, Stetson Bennett lll, reflects on his son’s remarkable journey
Quail Run Lodge
Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business
Effingham County School District sued over claims of racism

Latest News

‘Expect a lot’: Lenny Gunther sworn in as Savannah Police Chief
‘Expect a lot’: Lenny Gunther sworn in as Savannah Police Chief
FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, Cardinal George Pell prepares to make a statement at...
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
Cardinal George Pell, a onetime financial adviser to Pope Francis who had sex abuse convictions...
Cardinal Pell's legacy tarnished by child sex abuse scandal
Linnea Sandlin last saw Simon, the rat terrier she’s had for six years, on Halloween. Her...
Landlords accused of stealing woman’s dog; 2 charged