Five people injured after crash on Hwy 204

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in multiple injuries and closed a portion of Highway 204 for several hours Wednesday.

Officials say a dump truck traveling eastbound on Highway 204 went through the intersection at Gateway Boulevard, and crossed into oncoming traffic around 10:15 a.m.

The dump truck then hit a transit van.

Five people – including two firefighters – were taken to the hospital. All of their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Highway 204 around the Gateway/I-95 area was completely shut down so emergency vehicles could access the scene, and then one lane in each direction remained closed for approximately three hours while the investigation continued and the accident scene was cleared.

The investigation into the accident is continuing, and a decision on any potential charges against the driver of the dump truck is pending.

