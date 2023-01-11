Flights delayed at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport following nationwide system outage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A rough day for flyers across the country after the Federal Aviation Administration experienced a system outage that delayed thousands of flights.

The administration says the outage took out their “notice-to-air-mission system” which provides pilots with notices they need before flying.

While the system is now up and running again, the outage scrambled flights and caused a mess at airports across the country.

There have been four flights canceled at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport on Wednesday, and nine flights delayed. That’s after no flights were able to take off between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Some travelers are left scrambling to adjust their plans including a couple of men both trying to make it back to the Northeast.

The man heading to Boston has had one travel issue after another the man from New York, saying he’s avoided traveling in recent years to avoid situations like this.

“My car blew a tire on the way down here, so my tire popped, and then I got pulled over for going under the speed limit. So I’ve had a pretty weird travel issue this whole time. It’s pretty frustrating I’d say. Basically 6/10 frustration,” travelor Patrick Zinmke said.

“I anticipated this. I actually haven’t traveled for this reason. It wasn’t because of COVID, it was more because of the flight delays and the mess that people have been in, so I’ve been hesitant to travel,” Dave Hewitt said.

This is the latest travel disruption more or less coming on the heels of Southwest Airlines canceling over half their flights around Christmas.

Airport officials said there’s no reason to think that more flights will be grounded Wednesday.

