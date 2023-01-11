Hwy. 204 closed in all directions near I-95 due to crash with multiple injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a crash that has completely shutdown Highway 204 at I-95.

The roadway is shutdown so ambulances can make their way to the scene.

They say multiple vehicles are involved and there are multiple injuries reported. The extent and serious of injuries are still being determined. They believe there are no life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route as there is no timeline to when the roadway will reopen.

