Hwy. 204 reopened near I-95 after crash with multiple injuries

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All lanes of Hwy. 204 is now open in the Gateway Blvd/I-95 area following a crash.

Chatham Emergency Services says a dump truck crossed into oncoming traffic, hit a car, and then hit the fire truck as the fire truck was waiting at a red light.

Original Story- The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a crash that has completely shutdown Highway 204 at I-95.

The roadway is shutdown so ambulances can make their way to the scene.

They say multiple vehicles are involved and there are multiple injuries reported. Chatham Emergency Services on scene confirms there were five injuries, two of those are firefighters.

They say there are no life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route as there is no timeline to when the roadway will reopen.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

