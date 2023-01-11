Sky Cams
Land purchase allows expansion of Alljoy boat landing

*(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One of the most heavily used boat landings in Beaufort County has an upgrade on the way.

A lot of the space surrounding the Alljoy boat landing in Beaufort is taken up by houses, limiting the opportunity for Beaufort County to expand on the project. They’ve come up with a solution recently though, buying this plot of land for just under $2 million.

“We were, a couple weeks ago, approached by some residents that were willing to sell their property in order to make this a safer boat landing,” said Christopher Ophardt, the public information officer for Beaufort County.

He said residential feedback suggests there’s not enough space to park during the summer, but these two new acres should help with that problem.

“County council authorized us to spend up to $1.9 million to purchase the property. We’re working with the local community and plan on at least expanding parking and giving access to the public for a fishing pier,” Ophardt said.

As soon as we can get a timeline on those possible expansion projects, we’ll make sure to update you.

