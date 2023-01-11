Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

More classified documents found by Biden’s legal team, reports say

President Joe Biden is facing sharp new questions about his handling of classified documents. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Additional documents believed to be classified were found by President Joe Biden’s legal team on Wednesday, according to CNN and other media outlets.

The files were reportedly found in a second location during a search that took place after “a small number of documents with classified markings” were initially discovered in Biden’s former Washington, D.C. office.

Biden said on Tuesday that he was surprised the documents were found in his office.

The Biden administration says it is fully cooperating with the probe regarding the uncovered classified documents. (CNN, POOL, CBS EVENING NEWS, JUSTICE DEPT.)

It is unclear at this time how many documents were uncovered during Wednesday’s discovery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump generic
Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday
Quail Run Lodge
Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business
Stillwater Drive
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Bulloch Co.
Businesses see impacts from fencing temporarily set up around City Market
‘It’s about safety’: Savannah mayor addresses temporary fencing, changes at City Market

Latest News

Police in New Mexico found a Bengal tiger cub while investigating a shooting.
Bengal tiger cub found in dog crate during shooting investigation, police say
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Guitarist Jeff Beck performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18, 2010, in...
Jeff Beck, guitarist who influenced generations, dies at 78
This booking photo provided by the Manchester Police Department shows George Theberge, who...
Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley’s grandson born in woods