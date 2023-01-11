Sky Cams
Neighborhood Improvement Association looking for volunteers to help with tax season

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new year also means a new tax season.

It’s almost time to start getting your taxes ready and one organization is gearing up to make sure everyone has the help they need.

The Neighborhood Improvement Association will start helping you prepare your taxes next week, but in order to do that, they are still in need of volunteers.

They have about 60 volunteers but they need closer to 100 to help serve people in the counties of Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty.

There is a 15 hour training that is required for volunteers and they are now hosting virtual and in person sessions to get everyone ready to start.

Last tax season those volunteers helped about 4,000 people file their taxes for free.

“It’s a necessary evil, you have to file taxes, one of the benefits is you know you may get some money deducted that you did not anticipate with the credits that are out there. Also, it is free, even if someone charges you $50, that’s $50 you can use and now a days with inflation like it is $50 is important,” said a Neighborhood Improvement Association representative.

The Neighborhood Improvement Association says they know there are even more people out there that can use this free tax prep service, but they need help to make it happen.

You can stop by their new location on Skidaway Road or contact the Neighborhood Improvement Association to sign up to volunteer.

