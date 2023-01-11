Sky Cams
Richmond Hill Dr. Martin Luther King Jr to be held Saturday

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - In 5 days, the country will honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Many communities are looking forward to bringing back their local celebrations.

Some are so eager they’re holding events this weekend. Richmond Hill is one city hosting it’s parade ahead of the holiday.

Shirlonda H. Shepard and Elisha Boyd, the President and Vice President of the Richmond Hill MLK Observance Committee with a look ahead to this year’s parade.

