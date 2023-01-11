Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Sankofa Sports Program hosting Jr. NBA and AAU boys basketball tryouts

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Youth sports is more than playing games and winning but it can also be about providing mentorship and team building.

That’s what one local sports organizations is doing and your child can be part of their program this year.

The Sankofa Sports Program is hosting their JR. NBA and AAU Boys Basketball tryouts this weekend and joining me to give you all the details is the Deputy director, Michael Stewart and the Athletic Director, Rod Smith.

For more information call this number 912-441-2157.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump generic
Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday
Quail Run Lodge
Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business
Businesses see impacts from fencing temporarily set up around City Market
Stetson Bennett’s father, Stetson Bennett lll, reflects on his son’s remarkable journey
‘It’s about safety’: Savannah mayor addresses temporary fencing, changes at City Market

Latest News

Migrant Equity Southeast hosting One Night in Savannah gala
Migrant Equity Southeast hosting One Night in Savannah gala
Richmond Hill Dr. Martin Luther King Jr to be held Saturday
Richmond Hill Dr. Martin Luther King Jr to be held Saturday
How to make lemon honey herb chicken
How to make lemon honey herb chicken
Hand-crafted leather accessories
From SCAD to designing hand-crafted leather accessories