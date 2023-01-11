SCCPSS school board still discussing transportation issues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System school board discussed transportation plans for 2023 at Wednesday’s meeting.

Right now, the school district has 196 active school bus drivers. The district is currently looking for 135 more.

Because of the shortage, not every student is eligible to ride the bus. There are currently over 21,000 students that can.

The school board says they are continuing to try and recruit more drivers.

The school board said they will look into modifying bell schedules. However, there are no recommendations to change them for the 2023-2024 school year.

