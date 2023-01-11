Staley Ave. closed between Temple and Glatigny St. due to sinkhole in the roadway
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Staley Avenue is currently closed to traffic between Temple and Glatigny Streets due to a sinkhole in the roadway, according to Savannah police.
Drivers are asked to use a different route.
#SPDTraffic Staley Avenue is currently closed to traffic between Temple and Glatigny streets due to a sinkhole in the roadway. Please seek an alternate route while crews repair the road. pic.twitter.com/ZIUumV3Ajs— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) January 11, 2023
