Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Staley Ave. closed between Temple and Glatigny St. due to sinkhole in the roadway

Sinkhole
Sinkhole(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Staley Avenue is currently closed to traffic between Temple and Glatigny Streets due to a sinkhole in the roadway, according to Savannah police.

Drivers are asked to use a different route.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump generic
Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday
Quail Run Lodge
Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Bulloch Co.
Businesses see impacts from fencing temporarily set up around City Market
‘It’s about safety’: Savannah mayor addresses temporary fencing, changes at City Market

Latest News

12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Bulloch Co.
Georgette Bennett, left, and Montez Wade, right.
Correctional officer charged with smuggling drugs into Chatham Co. jail
Savannah Hilton Head International Airport
Flights delayed at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport following nationwide system outage
SCCPSS school board still discussing transportation issues