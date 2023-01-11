Top Teacher: Teressa Smith

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher has been in the classroom for over 20 years and thinks each of her students can change the world.

Meet Teressa Smith from Richmond Hill Middle School.

Everyone at Richmond Hill Middle School was excited for Teressa Smith receiving our WTOC Top Teacher award.

“These are great students, this is a great school. Wonderful staff, wonderful faculty it’s like a family.”

Smith teaches 6th grade STEAM social sciences at Richmond Hill Middle School, and she wants her students to strive to be best.

“They are future world changers! And every student that comes through that door knows that, that is my motto.”

“They make me want to come here. They make me want to make them world changers.”

Smith says these children are highly intelligent. She tries to hold her students to high standards but also show them a lot of encouragement.

“I hope they think Mrs. Smith is hard on them. and they probably do think that, but I hope they also think that I am fair and consistent. and most of all she loves them. and when they leave this room it’s not over.”

Teressa Smith this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

