Staley Ave. reopened after sinkhole; will close again Thursday morning for paving

Sinkhole
Sinkhole(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Staley Avenue has reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening.

It will close again Thursday starting at 9 a.m. for paving, according to the Savannah Police Department.

PREVIOUS STORY: Staley Avenue is currently closed to traffic between Temple and Glatigny Streets due to a sinkhole in the roadway, according to Savannah police.

Drivers are asked to use a different route.

