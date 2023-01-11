Staley Ave. reopened after sinkhole; will close again Thursday morning for paving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Staley Avenue has reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening.

It will close again Thursday starting at 9 a.m. for paving, according to the Savannah Police Department.

PREVIOUS STORY: Staley Avenue is currently closed to traffic between Temple and Glatigny Streets due to a sinkhole in the roadway, according to Savannah police.

Drivers are asked to use a different route.

#SPDTraffic Staley Avenue is currently closed to traffic between Temple and Glatigny streets due to a sinkhole in the roadway. Please seek an alternate route while crews repair the road. pic.twitter.com/ZIUumV3Ajs — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) January 11, 2023

