Vidalia Police investigating shooting that injured man

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

Monday night, around 10:38 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of East Eighth Street and Green Street to a shots fired call.

Officers found shell casings and blood at the intersection but could not find any subjects or victims related to the shooting.

On Tuesday, around 12:59 a.m., police were dispatched to a home on West Tenth Street for reports of a male that appeared to be injured on the front porch. Police located the man and found that he had multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he is now stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call Captain Roger Calloway at 912.537.4123 or CrimeStoppers at 912.386.4480.

